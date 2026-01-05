Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Pictures of the spectacular Harbin ice festival currently lighting up northern China

The northeastern Chinese City of Harbin is home to a fabulous celebration of ice

A spectacular piece featured in the Harbin Ice Festival in China
A spectacular piece featured in the Harbin Ice Festival in China (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Each January, an odd and beautiful thing happens in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin.

At it draws in crowds from around the world.

Some would argue that the place, the capital of Heilongjiang province, has enough ice already.

But sculptors converge on the town not far from China's border with Russia to bring out more of it.

The spectacular Harbin Ice Festival
The spectacular Harbin Ice Festival (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

And, while they are at it, they compete for the best ice sculpture of the year.

The effect is dreamlike.

Sculptures are lit from within, and a section of the city becomes a magical expanse that feels like a holiday TV special.

Families journey from distant locations to see the sculptures — and bundle up while doing so.

Many of the sculptures are lit up with coloured lights
Many of the sculptures are lit up with coloured lights (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In these photos by Associated Press photographer Ng Han Guan, taken Saturday, you can see the ice sculptors preparing his work for competition.

You can also see people approach the icy steps of an obelisk sculpture glowing in yellow and purple.

The festival lasts until mid-February.

And yes: If they want to, visitors can go swimming amid the ice, too.

Brave souls dive into the icy waters in Harbin
Brave souls dive into the icy waters in Harbin (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in