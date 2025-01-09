Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China is experiencing a surge in infections of a respiratory virus, leading to reports of overcrowded hospitals, new monitoring measures and public concerns about an outbreak.

The virus, identified as human metapneumovirus (HMPV), has seen cases spiking across northern Chinese provinces this winter, particularly among children.

The outbreak comes five years after the world was first alerted to the emergence of a novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, which later turned into a global pandemic with seven million deaths reported.

Photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China emerged on social media platforms and local reports compared the scenes to the initial outbreak of Covid.

Health authorities are implementing new measures to monitor and manage the spread of pneumonia cases of unknown origin. Nonetheless, Beijing has downplayed the developments as an annual winter occurrence.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday: “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season.

“The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year,” she said.

What is HMPV?

Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is a respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to the common cold and influenza. While the illness is typically mild, it can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, particularly in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The virus is not new but has gained attention amid a surge in cases, particularly in children under 14 in northern China.

First identified in 2001, HMPV is a single-stranded RNA virus that spreads through respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces. Cases have been previously identified in various countries, including the United Kingdom.

Its symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and fatigue, with an incubation period of three to six days. Unlike Covid-19, there is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for HMPV; treatment primarily involves managing symptoms.

Rising cases of HMPV in China

The spike in cases coincides with colder weather and increased indoor activity, conditions that typically fuel the spread of respiratory viruses. Health officials emphasize that this surge is consistent with seasonal trends.

China’s National Disease Control and Prevention Administration recently reported an increase in respiratory infections, including HMPV, during the winter. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not flagged the situation as a global health emergency, but the rise in cases has prompted authorities to bolster monitoring systems.

A pilot programme has been launched to track pneumonia of unknown origin, ensuring labs and health agencies report and manage cases more effectively, state broadcaster CCTV reported, quoting an administration official at a news conference.

Can HMPV virus spread to other countries?

Hong Kong has reported a few cases of HMPV. Neighbouring countries like Cambodia and Taiwan are keeping a close watch on the situation. Cambodia’s Communicable Disease Control Department has issued warnings about HMPV, noting its similarity to Covid-19 and influenza.

Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control has said the virus’s higher risks for children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

In neighbouring India, officials said there is no need for panic as HMPV is “like any other respiratory virus”.

“There has been news doing the rounds about a metapneumovirus outbreak in China. Let me be very clear on that count. Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes the common cold, and in the very old and the very young it could cause flu-like symptoms,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) official Dr Atul Goel said.

Reassuring citizens and tourists, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said: “I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China”, adding that “it is safe to travel in China”.