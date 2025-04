Hong Kong frees pro-democracy lawmakers after years in prison under China-imposed law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four former Hong Kong lawmakers were freed from prison on Tuesday, having served more than four years for their conviction under a Beijing-imposed law that crushed a once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

They were the first batch of individuals jailed in the landmark Hong Kong national security trial of "47 democrats" accused of conspiracy to commit subversion.

Claudia Mo, Jeremy Tam, Kwok Ka-ki and Gary Fan were among 47 activists arrested in 2021 for their roles in an unofficial primary election. They were the first of the convicted activists to reunite with their families and friends following years of separation.

Only vehicles believed to be involved in the release operation were seen leaving the three prisons in the remote areas of the Asian financial hub. Reporters who waited for hours outside the prisons where they were held were unable to see them in person around the facilities.

An Associated Press reporter saw Ms Mo's husband, Philip Bowring, waiting for the activist to return home at their residence before being escorted by police out of the area where they live.

open image in gallery Members of media wait outside the Shek Pik Prison as former pro-democracy lawmaker, Gary Fan, was released after four years for his conviction under the national security law in Hong Kong, Tuesday, 29 April 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In a video posted by local online media HK01, Fan, when asked by a reporter about his feelings, thanked Hong Kongers and the media for their concern. He added he was going to reunite with his family.

The 2020 unofficial primary drew 610,000 voters, and its winners had been expected to advance to the official legislative election. Authorities postponed that, however, citing public health risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the trial, prosecutors said the activists aimed to paralyse Hong Kong’s government and force the city’s leader to resign by aiming to win a legislative majority and using it to block government budgets indiscriminately. The judges said in their verdict last year that the activists’ plans to effect change through the unofficial primary would have undermined the government’s authority and created a constitutional crisis.

Only two of the 47 original defendants were acquitted. The remaining activists received prison terms ranging from four years and two months to 10 years on a charge of conspiracy to commit subversion. Mo, Tam, Kwok and Fan, who got the shortest terms, had their sentences reduced after pleading guilty.

open image in gallery Vehicles believed to be carrying former pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan, who was released after four years for his conviction under the national security law, leaves the Shek Pik Prison in Hong Kong, Tuesday, 29 April 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Regardless of their term length, years of separation have pained the activists and their families. The case involved democracy advocates across the spectrum. They include legal scholar Benny Tai, who got a 10-year prison term, and former student leader Joshua Wong, who has to serve four years and eight months.

Fourteen of the convicted activists would appeal their cases. The government lawyers would also appeal the acquittal of one activist.

Critics said their convictions illustrated how authorities crushed dissent following massive anti-government protests in 2019, alongside media crackdowns and reduced public choice in elections. The drastic political changes reflect that the Western-style civil liberties Beijing promised to retain in the former British colony for 50 years when it returned to China in 1997 were shrinking, they said.

Beijing and Hong Kong governments insisted the national security law was necessary for the city’s stability. China defended the judicial decisions, despite criticism from foreign governments.