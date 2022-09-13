For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hong Kong businessman Richard Li Tzar-kai has promised to pay HK$10m (around £1m) to support one of the dancers on whom a giant video screen fell during a Mirror concert in July.

Mo Lee Kai-yin, the 27-year-old dancer, was seriously injured and is still in hospital. Hong Kong outlet The Standard reported that the incident left Mo paralysed from below the neck.

A giant video screen had collapsed and fallen onstage during a concert by Hong Kong boyband Mirror in July. Videos on social media showed the screen falling on two dancers during the concert.

Mr Li visited Mr Mo last week. He is the chairman of PCCW, the parent company of concert organiser MakerVille.

“When I visited Mo with his family in the hospital last week, I repeatedly reiterated my concern about the accident and promised to do my best to help,” he said in a statement.

“I understand that financial assistance cannot alleviate their pain, but I hope I can do my part to help Mo and his family during this difficult time,” he added.

Noting that the organisers had already promised to bear medical expenses, Mr Mo’s father Reverend Derek Li Shing-lam, rejected the businessman’s donation and other offers of help from churches and individuals, reported South China Morning Post.

“Before those responsible have been properly dealt with, all these donations are premature,” he said.

Concert organisers Music Nation and MakerVille also announced on Tuesday that they are in touch with the other two injured dancers, Cheung Tsz-fung and Zisac Law Tak-chi.

“The management executives of the company have met Mo’s parents to express our sincere condolences,” they were quoted as saying to The Standard.

“We have also promised to cover all medical expenses, to continue to assist Mo’s family to find the most suitable treatment, and have dedicated staff to follow up on the family’s needs,” it added.

The statement said the executives also expressed “sincere condolences” to the other dancers and that they are trying to “understand their needs”.