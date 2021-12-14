Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam receives letter with blade in mail

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam received a threatening letter containing a blade, the government revealed in a statement, adding that it will not tolerate such acts.

The “intimidating” letter was found in Ms Lam’s mail during a routine check, said a statement that was issued late on Monday by the chief executive’s office, quoting a spokesperson. The letter was addressed directly to Ms Lam.

The statement said a police complaint was made after the letter was discovered during a routine check of incoming mail.

“Hong Kong is a society which observes the rule of law. It will not tolerate such illegal acts as violence and intimidation,” the statement read.

“If unlawful means is used with an aim to exert influence on the discharge of duty of an officer, no matter whether it involves the Chief Executive or other public officers, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will take the case seriously and spare no effort in bringing the culprit to justice to safeguard the safety of public officers and public peace,” the spokesman said.

The statement did not provide any other information on the contents of the letter. However, according to a South China Morning Post report, the letter carried a razor blade.

The report, citing police sources, said the letter contained a political message.

The incident occurs as the Asian financial capital grapples with political repression as a result of the controversial national security law and a crackdown on critics of China.

The city has been witnessing an intense struggle between pro-democracy voices and Ms Lam’s government that has tightened Chinese control.

The law had already triggered widespread protests in the city. It has been used to arrest activists and journalists by the government that cites national security, despite global condemnation.

A threatening letter was also sent to the city’s judges as well last month.