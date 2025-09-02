Tourist dies at Hong Kong Disneyland after passing out on ride

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tourist from the Philippines collapsed and died during a joyride at the Hong Kong Disneyland, prompting the amusement park to temporarily suspend the ride until later this month.

The 53-year-old man with a heart condition was on the Frozen Ever After ride with his wife when he lost consciousness at around 10am on 29 August, according to local reports. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead in less than two hours.

An initial investigation showed the incident was “not related to ride safety", the park said, but the ride was suspended until 19 August due to "operational adjustments”.

The Filipino tourist's wife immediately informed the staff after the man fell into a coma during the ride, the news reports said.

A Disneyland spokesperson told the South China Morning Post that cast members arranged for a first aider to check on him and perform CPR as the boat was preparing to dock.

The tourist was taken to the North Lantau Hospital in the city. “The resort deeply regrets the passing of the guest and will do its utmost to provide necessary assistance to his family,” the spokesperson said.

The tourist reportedly had a history of heart disease and high blood pressure which required him to take regular medication.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed the incident over the weekend and said it was assisting the family in repatriating the deceased’s remains.

“The consulate general continues to coordinate with the local authorities and institutions concerned while respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The Frozen Ever After ride, part of the World of Frozen land, has been operational since late 2023.

The ride is open to guests of mostly all ages and heights, but pregnant women are advised against going on.