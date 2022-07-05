Hong Kong’s new leader spent £1.1m on campaign despite being elected unopposed

Expenses by former police officer included more than 400 advertisements on US-owned social networks

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 05 July 2022 13:22
Comments
Hong Kong votes in first major election since protests

Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee received donations worth more than HK$11.3m (£1.2m) during his election campaign this year, official filings released on Monday showed.

Mr Lee was elected unopposed as he was the only candidate for Hong Kong’s top job. He spent around HK$9m on his campaign and most of the funds were spent on advertisements, gatherings, office rent and transportation, according to The Guardian.

The expenses by the former police officer included over 400 advertisements on US-owned social networks as he could not campaign on YouTube and Facebook since he has been suspended from using these services due to US sanctions, reported Bloomberg.

Mr Lee was able to campaign and seek votes ahead of the elections using unique methods even though he did not have access to a bank account, the report added, citing the document released by Hong Kong’s registration and electoral office.

Around HK$2m was spent on social media advertising and around HK$710,000 on security.

Recommended

Mr Lee’s campaign was funded in donations by 59 pro-Beijing business and community groups, local media reports said. The donations were received in physical cash.

The remaining funds were reportedly donated to local charity, the Community Chest of Hong Kong.

The former security official and a successor of Carrie Lam took office last Friday.

Speaking at his first news conference on Tuesday, Mr Lee promised citizens that he will now work on easing restrictions for travellers while navigating the risks of Covid-19 pandemic.

Calling Hong Kong an “international city”, Mr Lee said he was “conscious” of the need for Hong Kong to remain open and convenient to travellers.

“But it is also important that we address the risks at the same time so that we will maintain good balance,” he added.

The newly elected chief executive said that Hong Kong is bound by a “constitutional duty” to enact a new security law, on top of the previous national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020, which led to suppressing most political dissent and barred many pro-democracy activists.

Recommended

He added that the city’s situation and levels of security risks will be assessed before the legislation is rolled out.

Mr Lee said that he is “very confident that we will be able to do it well”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in