A Hong Kong court has found 14 pro-democracy activists guilty on charges of subversion in the city’s largest national security case so far.

They were among 47 pro-democracy campaigners who were detained and charged in 2021 for plotting to “overthrow” the government by participating in unofficial election primaries for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s legislature in 2020.

Two activists were found not guilty, becoming the first to be acquitted under the sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in June 2020. The other 31 activists charged in the case had earlier pleaded guilty.

The court released a 319-page verdict that details the judges’ deliberations on the role of each defendant, providing an explanation for why two were found not guilty.

The court said that the apparent “scheme” by Hong Kong campaigners for democracy would have “paralysed the operation of the government” and would “inevitably create political instability in Hong Kong leading to [a] constitutional crisis”.

It said that the 16 activists were in agreement with other persons between 1 July and 7 January to “participate in the scheme”, referring to the unofficial primaries, with the “view to subverting the state power”.

Police stand guard outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building, before the verdict of theÂ 47Â pro-democracyÂ activistsÂ charged under the national security law, in Hong Kong ( REUTERS )

The court said that the scheme would have allowed them to “indiscriminately veto any budgets or refuse to pass any budgets or public expenditure to be introduced by the Government regardless of the merits or the contents, in the event they were elected to be LegCo members”.

The landmark case of the “Hong Kong 47” involved some of the cities best-known pro-democracy campaigners and former opposition politicians, such as Claudia Mo, Helena Wong and Kwok ka-ki. It also included two icons of pro-democracy protests in 2014: Joshua Wong and Benny Tai.

Those who were found guilty included former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Lam Cheuk-ting, Helena Wong and Raymond Chan.

Former district councillor Shun Lee (C) talks to the media after being found not guilty at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong ( AFP via Getty Images )

The two acquitted were a former district councillor, Lee Yue-shun, and barrister Lawrence Lau.

Before the trial began at 6am local time, dozens of residents had queued up outside the court, where there was a heavy police presence. Some arrived as early as Wednesday evening and stood all night to secure a seat in the public gallery for the verdicts.

Staging a rare and solo protest, Alexandra Wong, a well-known protester dubbed “Grandma Wong”, chanted support for the activists and waved a Union Jack at a designated protest area, some 50m away from the courtroom.

People wait in line outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong, Thursday ( AP )

“Hong Kongers are still here. We haven’t given up. We are still with you all,” said SL Chiu, who only gave his initials due to fear of government retribution, adding that the hearing marked a historic moment.

The July 2020 primary was being carried out to shortlist pro-democracy candidates who would then run in the official election. It drew an unexpectedly high turnout of 610,000 voters, representing over 13 per cent of the city’s registered electorate.

The pro-democracy camp at that time hoped they could secure a legislative majority, which would allow them to press for the 2019 protest demands, including greater police accountability and democratic elections for the city leader.

But the government postponed the legislative election that would have followed the primary, citing public health risks during the coronavirus pandemic. The electoral laws were later overhauled, drastically reducing the public’s ability to vote and increasing the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city in the legislature.

Analysts have said their subversion case illustrates how the security law is being used to crush the political opposition in Hong Kong in the aftermath of huge anti-government protests in 2019.

The Beijing and Hong Kong governments say the law has restored stability to the city and that judicial independence is being upheld.

Additional reporting by agencies