An activist in Hong Kong has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted of “secession” in the first trial under the city’s new national security law.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was the first person charged under the controversial national security law and declared guilty of inciting secession and terrorism on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s High Court slapped him with a jail term of nine years on Friday, making him the first person imprisoned under the new law.

He was arrested on 1 July last year, on the first day the law came into force, and accused of driving his motorcycle at a small group of police officers while displaying a flag with the slogan: “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.” The slogan has been popular in pro-democracy protests in the city.

Tong had pleaded not guilty to the charges, arguing the slogan itself does not call for secession.

The three judges, handpicked by the city’s pro-Beijing chief executive Carrie Lam to handle national security cases, said his expression of remorse “cannot be a mitigating factor to ask for a reduction in the sentence”.

