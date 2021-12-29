Hong Kong police arrest seven from pro-democracy outlet Stand News and freeze assets worth £5.8m
Arrests were for suspected ‘seditious publications’ offences in the latest crackdown on the media
Hong Kong police has made seven arrests related to Hong Kong-based news website Stand News, which it alleged published stories that incited hatred against authorities. The police has also seized approximately £47,000 of cash from its offices.
More follows
