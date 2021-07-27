Hong Kong activist who ‘drove motorcycle at police’ jailed in first trial under new national security law

An activist in Hong Kong who allegedly drove his motorcycle at a group of police officers has become the first person jailed under the city’s strict new national security laws.

In a case that is being watched closely as precedent for how future national security trials will be handled, the Hong Kong High Court on Tuesday found Tong Ying-kit, 24, guilty of “secessionism and terrorism”.

Tong was one of more than 100 suspects arrested on suspicion of breaching the national security law, which was passed in June last year and has met with international concern. It bans acts of sedition, secessionism, terrorism and foreign interference, but critics say it could be used to erode the city’s residents relative freedom compared to the mainland.

Tong was accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of policemen last year in July and injuring three. He was carrying a flag at the time that said “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times”, prosecutors said.

He had previously been denied bail, and was eventually tried by a panel of three judges who Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed chief executive, had selected.

The High Court will sentence Tong at a later date, but local media reported that he could be jailed for life under the tough new law.

More follows