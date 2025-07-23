Hong Kong police arrest 18-year-old for writing ‘seditious words’ in toilet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hong Kong police have charged an 18-year-old man with sedition and criminal damage for allegedly writing “seditious words” in a commercial building’s toilet on three occasions.

Authorities said the graffiti expressed hatred or contempt toward Hong Kong’s government and incited others to break the law, violating Section 24 of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance – also known as Article 23 – which was passed in March last year.

The unidentified man was arrested in Kowloon on Monday on suspicion of “doing with a seditious intention an act or acts that had a seditious intention”, authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

If convicted, the man could face up to seven years in prison.

Police said that “the contents included provoking hatred, contempt or disaffection against the constitutional order and the executive, legislative or judicial authority of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), as well as inciting other person to do an act that does not comply with the law of the HKSAR, etc”.

Police also warned the public against violating the law and said that “offenders shall be liable to imprisonment for seven years on first conviction”. The statement added that “members of the public are urged not to defy the law.”

Earlier in May this year, Hong Kong authorities announced the new legislative changes to amend the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance to provide better “clarity” and support to Beijing’s national security office.

File. A sticker reads, 'Silencing dissent and criminalising speech' displayed at Chan Kim Kam's stall selling incense and essential oils in Hong Kong, Friday, 20 June 2025 ( AP )

Hong Kong authorities, last year, imposed the domestic security law despite growing international criticism that it could erode freedoms in the city.

Since 2024, Hong Kong’s homegrown national security law has been used to prosecute individuals for acts as minor as writing pro-independence messages on bus seats or wearing T-shirts bearing protest slogans that authorities claim suggest support for separating the city from China – a red line for Beijing.

Last year in September, a 27-year-old Hong Kong man, Chu Kai-pong, became the first person convicted under Article 23, after pleading guilty to sedition for wearing a T-shirt bearing a banned protest slogan.

Arrested in June 2023, Mr Chu admitted he wore the shirt to commemorate the 2019 protests.

Authorities claimed that the slogan, “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times”, promoted secession and incited hatred and discontent against the “fundamental system of the state established by the constitution of the People’s Republic of China”.