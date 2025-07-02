Hong Kong teen dies on 5,276m peak in China’s Sichuan province

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 16-year-old boy from Hong Kong died after a fatal fall while descending Mount Siguniang – a 5,276-metre mountain in Sichuan province in China, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Monday morning during an outdoor activity organised by a local travel agency. The teen had reportedly been enrolled by his parents, who submitted a formal authorisation letter two days earlier.

Rescue teams and medical personnel were swiftly deployed after the fall, The Standard reported, but the boy was confirmed dead upon discovery.

Rescuers recovered his body around 12.40pm local time on Monday, following a search operation.

A video circulating online reportedly appeared to capture the harrowing moment: a figure is seen sliding uncontrollably down the slope as fellow climbers watch on helplessly. Authorities have not officially identified the individual in the footage, however, or released further details about the victim.

The Mount Siguniang local authorities confirmed the incident and said the boy’s family had arrived in Chengdu.

open image in gallery A Hong Kong teen slipped while descending the snow-laden slope of Mount Siguniang in Sichuan, China, on 30 June 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

At approximately 8am on Monday, the teen was reported to have slipped while descending a snow-laden slope on the second peak of Mount Siguniang. Local reports suggest he may have been experiencing fatigue at the time, which could have contributed to the fall.

Earlier, an image widely shared online, purportedly showing an official notice from the Mount Siguniang Scenic Area Administration, identified the victim as a Hong Kong resident who had been living in Shenzhen in the Guangdong province.

According to the bulletin, his parents enrolled him in a guided outdoor activity organised by a travel agency on Saturday, submitting a letter of authorisation as part of the registration process.

Hong Kong’s immigration department said it was providing assistance to the teen’s family through its economic and trade office in Chengdu. A spokesperson said, in a statement that “appropriate advice and feasible assistance were offered” to the family, according to Hong Kong’s RTHK News.