Toblerone recalled in Hong Kong over contamination fears

Hong Kong authorities warned locals against using a batch of Toblerone chocolates imported from Switzerland “as the product might contain plastic foreign matter”.

Hong Kong’s Centre For Food Safety (CFS) said on Monday that the “trade should also stop using or selling the affected batch of the product immediately if they possess it”.

The product in question is the “Milk Chocolate with Honey and Almond Nougat bars” (100 grams) manufactured by the renowned Swiss brand.

The batch was distributed locally by Integrated Market Services Asia, carrying a best before date of 1 December 2024 and batch number OOY4233553.

A spokesperson for the centre said it was notified by the manufacturer’s Hong Kong representative that the product was being voluntarily recalled.

A statement from CFS said: “The CFS received a notification from the manufacturer’s Hong Kong representative of the product concerned that the above-mentioned batch of the product is being recalled as it might contain plastic foreign matter.”

“Upon learning of the incident, the CFS immediately contacted the importer and distributor concerned for follow-up. According to the information it provided, the importer and distributor concerned has already stopped sale and removed from shelves the affected batch of the product and voluntarily initiated a recall.

“Members of the public may call the importer and distributor’s hotline at 2848 0808 during office hours for enquiries about the recall,” it added.

An investigation is ongoing, the statement said.

Just a few days ago, Hong Kong’s food safety watchdog also cautioned the public against consuming three Quaker oatmeal products imported from the US due to potential salmonella contamination.

The identified products are three varieties of Quaker Oatmeal Squares (honey nut, cinnamon, and original flavour) in 14.5-ounce sizes, imported by PepsiCo Beverages (HK).

The warning came six days after US authorities issued a similar caution regarding salmonella in these products. Consumers were told to avoid these items with expiry dates between 11 January and 1 October 2024.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, the discovery of contaminants has prompted retailers in the country to seek clarification and guidance regarding the safety of Toblerone chocolates on their shelves, according to a local media TVBS report.