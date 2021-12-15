Hong Kong World Trade Centre fire: 300 trapped inside 38-storey building

No fatalities have been reported so far

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 15 December 2021 08:25
Rescue workers help a victim on a stretcher after a fire broke out at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong

Rescue workers help a victim on a stretcher after a fire broke out at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong

(REUTERS)

More than 300 people were trapped on the rooftop of the 38-storey World Trade Centre tower in Hong Kong after a fire broke out in the building on Wednesday afternoon.

At least eight people suffered injuries after the fire broke out in the machine room and spread out to some scaffolding. The building is currently under renovation and houses both offices and a large mall.

A woman in her 60s was rescued and rushed to a hospital in a semi-conscious condition with breathing difficulties, the South China Morning Post reported.

The injured are being treated at Ruttonjee Hospital, Pamela Youde Nethersole Hospital and Queen Mary Hospital.

No fatalities have been reported so far. At least 100 people were moved from a restaurant to a podium on the 39th floor when smoke engulfed the dining area, police said.

A firefighter rescues people trapped in a fire that broke out at the World Trade centre in Hong Kong

(REUTERS)

Firefighters used extendable ladders to rescue people trapped on the lower floors of the building.

The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, with five being the most severe.

According to the police, firefighters have mobilised two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets to fight the blaze.

