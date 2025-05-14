Japan restaurant apologises after it bans Chinese customers for being ‘impolite’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A restaurant in Japan’s Osaka had to apologise after one of its outlets posted a sign on its door banning Chinese tourists because they were allegedly “impolite”.

Hayashin Charcoal-Grilled Chicken Skewers, popular for its grilled dishes, located in Osaka’s Nishi Ward, reportedly posted a notice in Chinese on its door stating they do not serve Chinese customers.

According to a translation by Dimsum Daily, the sign read: “Many people are impolite. We do not allow Chinese customers in our shop. Thank you for your understanding. Hayashin Charcoal-Grilled Chicken Skewers.”

Earlier this week, Sasaya Holdings, which owns the yakitori restaurant, posted a message written in Japanese and Chinese, addressing the issue and offering an apology.

“Regarding our affiliated restaurant Yakitori HAYASHIN, the person in charge of store operations posted a notice for several days denying entry to certain foreign customers without the company's permission. In response, our company has removed the notice as soon as possible,” the statement read, according to an online translation.

“We would like to express our sincerest apologies to all customers who were offended by this notice. All our stores have always operated with the aim of welcoming all customers, including foreign customers, striving to provide the best service. This policy will never change in the future.

“In addition, all employees of our company will humbly accept the many valuable opinions you have put forward on social media and other platforms. In order to provide more satisfactory services to all customers who come to the store in the future, we will work harder and improve. We sincerely ask you to continue to give us your support and love in the future.”

Local media reports suggest the establishment had not been open long, and the owner has not yet responded to the social media backlash. Many have criticised the move as being discriminatory and that it furthers negative stereotypes.

open image in gallery Chinese tourists have gained a reputation for unruly behaviour, prompting concerns both internationally and within China ( AFP via Getty Images )

“A restaurant that posts such a note has even worse manners than the rude customers,” one commenter said, according to the South China Morning Post.

Some, on the other hand, have supported the restaurant’s right to refuse service. “Complain to your fellows who behaved badly,” said one person.

In January this year, a Chinese woman was fatally struck by a train while attempting to photograph a film location in Japan’s Otaru. Authorities were forced to then deploy security personnel to manage tourists taking excessive risks for the perfect photo. In 2015, a Chinese tourist assaulted a convenience store clerk in Sapporo after the latter asked his wife to leave the store for eating an ice cream without paying for it.

A 2019 report in The Irrawaddy highlighted locals’ frustration in Myanmar over what they termed Chinese tourists’ disregard for cultural norms, such as taking photos in restricted areas, trespassing in sacred sites, and refusing to remove shoes in monasteries.