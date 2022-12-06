Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former China president Hu Jintao returns to public eye for first time since mysterious exit from congress

On 22 October Hu Jintao was seen being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade CCP congress

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 06 December 2022 09:49
Comments

Related: Former Chinese president Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of congress

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao, who was mysteriously removed from the Communist Party’s congress in October, reappeared in public on Monday morning.

Mr Hu attended a tribute for former president Jiang Zemin at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing, according to the China Central Television.

The channel reported that the 79-year-old former president was seen walking unsteadily along with an attendant at the event.

Mr Jiang died of multiple organ failure on 30 November and was cremated on Monday.

This is the first time since his exit from the congress in October that he has appeared in public.

Recommended

On 22 October, Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Xi Jinping assumed the presidency, was seen being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering.

The 79-year-old was sitting next to his successor Xi Jinping for the closing ceremony of the party gathering when aides approached and, after some initial reluctance on Mr Hu’s part, escorted him away.

As he left, the former president exchanged a word with Mr Xi and patted the shoulder of his former protegé, Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

At the time, it raised questions over the weekend of whether Mr Xi had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power.

Later, an alternative theory was floated based on a video by Channel News Asia, which claimed that the 79-year-old Mr Hu had become confused and needed medical assistance.

There was massive speculation as to what had happened to him when he was escorted away from the congress.

Recommended

State-sponsored Xinhua News Agency reported that day that Mr Hu had felt unwell and needed to rest. But it didn’t stop the speculation that Mr Xi was trying to send a powerful message by removing his predecessor.

Mr Hu served two five-year terms as China’s president from 2003 to 2013 – the full limit a politician could serve as the country’s leader until Xi Jinping’s recent move to amend the Chinese Communist Party’s constitution to grant himself a third.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in