The lawyer of a British citizen imprisoned by China has slammed his trial as an act of censorship designed to intimidate Beijing’s critics.

Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, who leads Jimmy Lai’s international legal team, warned his trial was intended to silence critics of the Chinese Communist Party.

It comes as the 76-year-old media tycoon smiled and waved at supporters as he walked into a Hong Kong courtroom on Monday where he faces a life sentence.

“This is an act of censorship and intimidation by a bully regime, targeting Jimmy Lai for his journalism and peaceful pro-democracy activities,” Ms Gallagher told The Independent.

“Beijing and Hong Kong’s leaders hope that this trial will send a chilling message to all others who dare to speak out: be silent, or you’ll be next.”

Police officers stand guard as an armored prison van carrying Jimmy Lai leaves West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (AP)

Mr Lai was the founder of Hong Kong’s tabloid newspaper Apple Daily which was highly critical of the Chinese Communist Party for over the two decades it was printed.

In August 2020, he was charged with four offences under China’s national security law, one of which included lighting a candle in commemoration of the Tiananmen Square Massacre of 1989.

His trial, which has been delayed for a year, is set to last for about 80 days. He is one of more than 250 activists, lawmakers and protesters detained under the national security law and sedition charges.

The national security law was passed following Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in 2019, which saw millions demonstrate against a Bill which would have given the city-state’s judicial system power to extradite suspected criminals to face trial in mainland China.

It criminalised “secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces” and was criticised as being “vague” by Amnesty International, who said the purpose of it was to crackdown on dissent against the Chinese Communist Party.

Demonstrators gather outside West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court as Jimmy Lai arrived to face trial (AP)

Ms Gallagher added: “Jimmy Lai’s show trial is a watershed moment for Hong Kong. He is the highest profile and the oldest of the 1,700 political prisoners housed in Hong Kong jails for speaking out.

“But instead Jimmy Lai’s message grows even louder. Now the governments of the UK, US and Canada, the European parliament and UN experts are calling for his release.”

On Sunday, UK foreign secretary Lord Cameron urged Chinese authorities to release Mr Lai and end his “politically-motivated” persecution.

“Hong Kong’s national security law is a clear breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. Its continued existence and use is a demonstration of China breaking its international commitments,” he said.

“I am gravely concerned that anyone is facing prosecution under the national security law, and particularly concerned at the politically-motivated prosecution of British national Jimmy Lai. I call on the Hong Kong authorities to end their prosecution and release him.”