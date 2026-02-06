Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai to learn fate in national security case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, is set to be sentenced on Monday following his conviction in December under Beijing’s imposed national security law.

The 78-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper could face a life sentence in a case that has drawn significant criticism from several foreign governments.

The judiciary confirmed on Friday that the sentencing session is scheduled for 10 am on Monday.

Lai, an outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party, was arrested in 2020 under the national security law, which Beijing asserted was necessary for the city’s stability after anti-government protests the previous year.

His trial has been widely interpreted as a stark indicator of the diminishing press freedom in the former British colony, which reverted to Chinese rule in 1997. However, the city’s government maintains that the case bears no relation to media freedom.

The impending sentencing is expected to heighten tensions between Beijing and international governments. Lai’s conviction already prompted criticism from the United States and Britain. Following the December verdict, Donald Trump, who had previously raised Lai’s case with China, stated he felt "so badly." The administration of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for the release of Lai, who holds British citizenship.

Lai could face a life sentence ( AFP via Getty Images )

In January, Hong Kong's Chief Justice Andrew Cheung addressed the issue, stating that calls for prematurely releasing a defendant based on political causes or identity circumvent legal procedures to ensure accountability and "strike at the very heart of the rule of law itself."

Lai was found guilty of conspiring with others to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious articles.

He was accused of conspiring with senior executives of Apple Daily and others to solicit foreign forces to impose sanctions or blockades, or engage in other hostile activities against Hong Kong or China.

Lai pleaded not guilty to all charges, while six former Apple Daily journalists and two activists, who are co-defendants, entered pleas that could lead to reduced sentences. All are expected to return to court on Monday to learn their fate.

Lai is already serving a nearly six-year prison term for previous convictions related to fraud allegations and his actions in 2019.