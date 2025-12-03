Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai has raised an alarm over their diabetic father's deteriorating health condition and alleged mistreatment in solitary confinement at a Hong Kong jail.

Mr Lai’s children said the founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily has lost "a significant amount of weight", with his teeth rotting and nails falling out in prison.

Mr Lai, who will turn 78 next Monday, is awaiting a verdict on charges of sedition and collusion with foreign powers under Hong Kong’s draconian national security law. The ailing pro-democracy activist has pleaded not guilty, but faces the prospect of life in prison if convicted.

Concerns over Mr Lai's health delayed the delivery of closing arguments in his trial in August, with the authorities eventually issuing him a heart monitor to be worn during the proceedings.

He has been kept in a solitary confinement cell, where summer temperatures rise to 44C, for nearly four years for his alleged role in the pro-democracy protests of 2019, which led to Beijing imposing the national security law in the city.

“He has lost a very significant amount of weight, visibly, and he is a lot weaker than he was before,” his daughter Claire Lai told AFP news agency.

She said her father's nails turned "almost purple, grey and greenish before they fell off", while his "teeth are getting rotten".

Mr Lai, who his daughter describes as a devout Catholic, was denied the Christian church ceremony of communion, and the prison guards allegedly made small gestures to try to demoralise him.

After learning he enjoyed curry sauce, “instead of having extra curry sauce, he has no curry sauce at all”, she said.

“It’s little things like that that are extremely petty,” she said.

Mr Lai's son, Sebastien Lai, has repeatedly warned that his father suffers from diabetes and has lost weight due to being denied independent medical care.

Sebastien Lai previously said he believed it was in China’s interests to free Mr Lai, warning that he would become a martyr for the pro-democracy movement if he died behind bars. “It’s horrible for me to say this, but if my father dies in prison, he’s actually a stronger symbol of freedom, of martyrdom for your beliefs,” he said.

He has appealed for the international community to increase pressure on China to release his father, whose high-profile trial is being viewed as a test of press freedom and judicial independence in the Asian financial hub.

He told AFP that he hoped both US president, Donald Trump, and the UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, would keep raising his father's release with China.

President Trump had/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-xi-jimmy-lai-china-us-b2859619.html promised to raise the matter of his father’s incarceration during a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping in South Korea in October.

“It will take two hours to put my father on a plane and send him away,” Sebastien Lai said. “It’ll be the humane thing to do; it’ll be the right thing to do,” he said. “They’ve already put him through this hell.”