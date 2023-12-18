For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Foreign secretary David Cameron called for the release of pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai as his high-profile national security trial began in Hong Kong on Monday.

Mr Lai – founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily – was arrested in August 2020 following a crackdown on Hong Kong activists under draconian new national security laws imposed by Beijing.

The 76-year-old British citizen was charged with colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to release seditious publications.

The British foreign secretary's statement comes days after Mr Lai's son, Sebastien Lai, criticised Britain for being "incredibly weak" in standing up for his father. He eventually managed to secure a meeting with Lord Cameron ahead of his father's trial.

"Hong Kong’s national security law is a clear breach of the Sino-British joint declaration. Its continued existence and use is a demonstration of China breaking its international commitments," the foreign secretary said in a statement.

File: Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai (C) is led into a police van (AFP via Getty Images)

Critics have accused the Hong Kong authorities of weaponising the new law, which introduced sweeping and loosely-worded bans on activity deemed seditious against China, to throttle the pro-democracy movement that drew millions to attend street protests at its peak in 2019.

Mr Lai is the most high profile of nearly 300 people arrested under the law, and his trial is being closely watched as a test of press freedom and judicial independence in the Asian financial hub.

Lord Cameron said: "I am gravely concerned that anyone is facing prosecution under the national security law, and particularly concerned at the politically motivated prosecution of British national Jimmy Lai.

“As a prominent and outspoken journalist and publisher, Jimmy Lai has been targeted in a clear attempt to stop the peaceful exercise of his rights to freedom of expression and association.

“I urge the Chinese authorities to repeal the national security law and end the prosecution of all individuals charged under it.

“I call on the Hong Kong authorities to end their prosecution and release Jimmy Lai.”

People wait behind a police line set up outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mr Lai's trial began on Monday morning and is expected to continue for 80 days, well into March 2024.

He smiled at his supporters after he walked into the courtroom. Some members of the public waved at Mr Lai to show their support.

Hong Kong's Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, a vocal democracy advocate in the city, was among the attendees.

Outside the court building, there was a heavy police presence. Dozens of residents queued up to attend the hearing hours before its start.

Jolly Chung, 29, was among the first in the line, saying she would try to get in to observe the proceedings whenever she could.

“As a Hong Konger, I want to witness this, even though I know he will lose,” she told the Associated Press.

Andy Sung, in his 40s, said he came to witness history. “Choosing to come here is a small practice of some sort of resistance,” he said.

The US condemned the prosecution of Mr Lai and urged authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing to respect press freedom, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“We call on Hong Kong authorities to immediately release Jimmy Lai and all others imprisoned for defending their rights,” he said.

Hong Kong this year ranked 140th out of 180 countries and territories in Reporters Without Borders’ latest World Press Freedom Index. Mainland China ranks 179th, above only North Korea.