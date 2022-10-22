For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Chinese premier Li Keqiang has been dropped from the Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo, part of a reshuffle of China’s leadership on Saturday that will further tighten Xi Jinping’s grip on power.

Mr Li was due to step down as premier by March at the end of his second five-year term, but would have been eligible under China’s age restrictions to serve another five years on the Politburo standing committee.

The 67-year-old premier was appointed in 2013 and has a background as a liberal economist. He was close to China’s previous president Hu Jintao, but is not viewed as having particularly friendly or long-standing relations with Mr Xi.

Video from Saturday, the last day of the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress, showed the 79-year-old Mr Hu was unexpectedly led out of the closing ceremony by party aides, despite seeming reluctant to leave and sharing words with both Mr Xi and Mr Li on his way out.

Votes taking place on Saturday were expected to include a motion to allow Mr Xi to stay on as president for an unprecedented third term.

And Mr Xi will now also bring four new candidates onto the standing committee, after Mr Li, Shanghai party chief Han Zheng, party advisory body head Wang Yang, and Li Zhanshu, a longtime ally of leader Xi Jinping and the head of the largely ceremonial National People’s Congress, were dropped.

Analysts say the move signals that the next Politburo is likely to be stacked with Xi loyalists.

