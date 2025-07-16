The lion cubs who came to tea: Chinese dining experience with big cats sparks concern
A restaurant in Shanxi, China, has gone viral for its four-course afternoon set featuring cuddles with lion cubs, llamas and other animals
Lion cubs are being offered for cuddles as part of a four-course afternoon tea at a restaurant in China, sparking widespread concern for the animals' welfare.
Pictures and video clips posted on China's WeChat and Weibo platforms show customers cradling the young lions as if they were babies.
The Wanhui restaurant in Taiyuan city, Shanxi province, which opened in June, also features llamas, turtles, and deer on its Douyin page, China's equivalent of TikTok.
According to the state-run Shanghai Daily, which reported on its official WeChat page, the establishment sells approximately 20 tickets daily for its 1,078 yuan (\$150) set menu, allowing patrons to 'snuggle' with the animals.
"The service has raised serious concerns about legality and animal welfare," the English-language newspaper added.
Reuters was unable to independently contact Wanhui.
Online comments were mostly critical, saying the venture was dangerous and not good for the animals.
"This is for the rich to play," said one Weibo user. "Ordinary people even can't afford to drink."
Another user urged action by the authorities, adding, "The relevant departments should take care of it."
The incident comes just after authorities investigated a hotel in June for offering a "wake-up service" starring red pandas, state media said.
The Lehe Ledu Liangjiang Holiday Hotel, a popular family resort in Chongqing, was called on by the local forestry bureau to stop one of its most popular services. Many guests are attracted to the hotel solely for its red panda wake-up experience.
The service involves bringing one of the hotel’s red pandas up to a guest's bedroom in the morning, allowing the panda to roam freely around the room and climb onto the bed.
Reviews online for the resort showed guests checking in just so they can book the experience and get up close to cute, furry animals from the comfort of their hotel room.
