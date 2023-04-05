Macron says China could play ‘major role’ in Ukraine peace as he arrives in Beijing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emmanuel Macron said China can “play a major role” towards establishing “peace” amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, in his first remarks while on a visit to the country.

The French president reached Beijing on Wednesday with a delegation of 50 people, including business executives, filmmakers, artists and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, for a three-day visit.

This is Mr Macron’s first trip to China since 2019 and has been widely billed as an attempt to engage with Chinese president Xi Jinping on hastening the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine by wielding his influence with Vladimir Putin.

Addressing a gathering of the French community in Beijing, Mr Macron said Europe should resist eroding trade and diplomatic ties even though its trade relations with Beijing posed risks and were unbalanced.

He said France will work with China in “this shared responsibility for peace and stability” as China – with its close ties with Russia – can “play a major role” in bringing peace in Ukraine.

“We hear increasingly loud voices expressing a strong concern about the future of relations between the West and China that in some form lead to the conclusion that there is an inescapable spiral of mounting tensions,” Mr Macron told reporters at the French embassy in Beijing.

He dismissed the perception that there was tension between Beijing and the West and said there was an impression that de-coupling from the Chinese economy was already underway.

“I do not believe, in any case I do not want to believe, in this scenario.”

Ms Von der Leyen, who is on her first visit to China more than three years after becoming EU president, said in a speech last week that “it is neither viable – nor in Europe’s interest – to decouple from China. Our relations are not black or white – and our response cannot be either. This is why we need to focus on de-risk – not decouple.”

Mr Xi and Mr Putin vouched for their “no limits friendship” before Moscow’s February 2022 attack on Ukraine. Beijing has refused to criticise the Kremlin but has tried to appear neutral and has called for a ceasefire and peace talks.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting with China's French community at the residence of France's ambassador in Beijing (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Macron said he would “try to build, and somehow engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace and stability on international issues” including Ukraine, Iran and North Korea.

He also addressed the contentious topic of China’s potential support to Russia by way of sending arms, something that is expected to be brought up during his talks with Mr Xi on Thursday.

He said it was not in China‘s interests to provide weapons to Russia. “China’s interest isn’t to have a lasting war,” Mr Macron said.

Mr Xi will accompany Mr Macron on a trip to southern China’s Guangzhou city, a historic place in French-Chinese ties as this was where the first French ship reached Chinese shores in the 17th century.

Mr Xi and Mr Macron will also attend a dinner and tea ceremony along with holding bilateral talks on Thursday.

Mr Macron spoke to US president Joe Biden before the visit to Beijing. The two leaders “reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression,” the White House said.

The French president’s trip also comes at an embarrassing time amid his country’s roiling domestic politics that have seen sweeping protests against pension reform plans.

Mr Macron likely hopes that his visit offers a chance for economic wins.

He said “several major deals” are due to be signed between French and Chinese companies during his visit.

A French official said last week that negotiations were underway on a potential deal with Airbus that would come on top of China‘s 2019 order for 300 aircraft.