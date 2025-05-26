Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Beijing college is facing public outrage after a staff member allegedly told a student that she would need to take off her trousers to prove she was menstruating in order to get sick leave.

Gengdan Institute University College has defended its staff saying protocol was followed but also claimed that the viral video purportedly showing the incident was “distorted”.

In a subsequent statement, the college said it would take legal action against anyone who “maliciously spread untrue videos”.

The video, filmed inside what appears to be a campus clinic at Gengdan Institute, was posted to social media in mid-May and it quickly sparked outrage, the BBC reported.

In the clip, a visibly frustrated student is heard asking a staff member: “Does every menstruating girl have to take off their trousers and show you before they can get a sick note?”

“Basically yes,” the staffer replies. “This is a school rule.”

Chinese media confirmed Gengdan Institute’s clinic as the location of the alleged incident.

The college issued a statement on 16 May asserting that its staff had “followed protocol” during the interaction. “They inquired about the student’s physical condition and, after obtaining her consent, proceeded with further diagnosis. No instruments or physical examinations were used,” the university said, according to the South China Morning Post.

However, social media backlash against the college has been fierce, calling the rule an invasion of privacy and an example of excessive control over the lives of students.

A staff member at the clinic, identified by only the surname Xu, told CNR News the policy was mainly aimed at curbing repeated misuse of sick leave.

“To my knowledge, the rule was introduced because some students repeatedly claimed to be on their period to request sick leave,” the staffer reportedly said.

“One girl even asked for leave four or five times in a single month. So the school had its reasons for enforcing this policy.”

The student's video and the school’s statement have both been removed from Chinese social media platforms, but clips and screenshots are still circulating online.

In its statement, Gengdan Institute claimed the footage was “distorted” and warned of legal action against anyone spreading false information.

open image in gallery File. Students line up to enter a school for the first day of China's national college entrance examinations in Beijing on 7 June 2022 ( AP )

The viral video shows the student questioning the rule itself, the BBC reported. She asks for written proof that the school requires students to prove they are menstruating to get a sick leave.

The staff member does not answer her question and instead tells her to go to hospital.

The student later shared another video saying she had gone to a hospital and received the necessary documentation. She called for a “reasonable and respectful” policy for period leave.

“I am simply asking for a reasonable and respectful policy on how women can request leave during their period,” she said, according to the SCMP.

“If the school truly has a written rule requiring female students to show menstrual blood to a female doctor in order to qualify for sick leave, I will delete my video. But if no such rule exists, I will not back down.”

On Chinese social media, the backlash against the Beijing college has been unrelenting. One Weibo user wrote: “If they’re worried about students using their periods as an excuse several times a month, why not simply make a record of it? It’s not that complicated.”

The BBC reported that a user on social media site Xiaohongshu claiming to be a student at Gengdan Institute said “the school’s clinic deserves all the criticism it’s getting”.

“I heard from some older students that this kind of thing has been going on for a while. Some girls spoke up before, but nothing was done,” the user wrote. “I’m glad it made the trending topics this time. People didn’t stay silent.”

The Independent has reached out to Gengdan Institute University College for comment.