Naomi Osaka expresses ‘shock’ over disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has expressed shock over the disappearance of Chinese sporting star Peng Shuai amid growing calls demanding to know her whereabouts after she acused the country’s ex-vice premier of sexually assaulting her.

One of China’s biggest sporting personalities, Peng has not been seen in public since she accused former Chinese Communist Party officer Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex. She made the claim in a Weibo post on 2 November.

Now, the former world number one has publicly raised concerns about Peng’s disappearance.

"I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused," Osaka said.

"Censorship is never OK at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok. I’m in shock of the current situation and I’m sending love and light her way." Osaka also used the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said they have received “assurances” Peng is safe but have not been able to directly reach her. They have called for an investigation and said she is "safe and not under any physical threat".

“WTA seeks full, fair and transparent investigation into sexual assault allegations against former Chinese leader and also calls for end of censorship against Peng Shuai,” Steve Simon, Chairman and CEO of WTA said.

The ATP men’s tour also said it was worried. Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said tennis authorities were “deeply concerned by the uncertainty surrounding the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai.”

“We are encouraged by the recent assurances received by WTA that she is safe and accounted for and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Mr Gaudenzi said.

“Separately, we stand in full support of WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai.”

But the assurances have not been able to calm the growing concerns of people and tennis stars over the disappearance of Peng.

On Monday, Novak Djokovic said he was “shocked” and hoped she was doing okay.

"I don’t have much information about it. I did hear about it a week ago. Honestly, it’s shocking that she’s missing, more so that it’s someone that I have seen on the tour in the previous years quite a few times,” he said

"It’s not much more to say than hope that she will be found, that she’s OK. It’s just terrible. I can imagine just how her family feels that she’s missing."

French player Nicholas Mahut said in a tweet that Peng’s disappearance is “not only WTA’s problem. We are all concerned.”

In her post, Peng said former vice premier Zhang Gaoli "forced" her into a sexual relationship and said they had an on-off extramarital “relationship”.

She alleged that Mr Zhang invited her to play tennis at her home while his wife was also there and sexually assaulted her. “I never consented that afternoon, crying all the time,” she wrote.

Mr Zhang, 75, who served between 2013 and 2018, has not responded to the allegations yet.

The post on social media went viral and it was subsequently taken down. Other posts with words “tennis” were also reportedly blocked.

Her accusation was the first against a prominent government official in the country’s #MeToo movement since it began in 2018 in China before being largely tamped down by authorities the same year.

When asked during a daily briefing earlier this week about Peng’s allegation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “I have not heard of the matter, and it is not a diplomatic question.”