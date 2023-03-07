Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UN committee calls for review of Hong Kong’s controversial national security law

UN committee urges Hong Kong to abolish the law ‘to ensure full independence of the judiciary’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 07 March 2023 11:54
Comments
<p>File. Police keep watch outside a court in Hong Kong on February 6, 2023 as the trial of 47 of Hong Kongs most prominent pro-democracy figures begins in the largest prosecution under a national security law that has crushed dissent in the city</p>

File. Police keep watch outside a court in Hong Kong on February 6, 2023 as the trial of 47 of Hong Kongs most prominent pro-democracy figures begins in the largest prosecution under a national security law that has crushed dissent in the city

(AFP via Getty Images)

A United Nations committee has asked Hong Kong to review the national security law that was imposed by Beijing after massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights urged Hong Kong to abolish the law “to ensure the full independence of the judiciary”.

The report published on Monday by the UN committee says that the legislation that was enacted in June 2020 “has de facto abolished” the city’s judicial independence.

“The committee urges the Hong Kong [Special Administrative Region], China to cooperate with the state party to review the law … to ensure the full independence of the judiciary and to ensure that national security legislation is not arbitrarily used to interfere with it,” the report said.

“The committee is particularly concerned about reports of a lack of transparency regarding [the arrestees’] detentions and trials, and the lack of access to lawyers during the proceedings … the national security hotline is used extensively and might have detrimental effects on the work and expression of civil society,” it added.

Recommended

The UN Committee also raised concern over the national security hotline and said that it is used “extensively and might have detrimental effects on the work and expression of civil society, trade unions, teachers and other actors, including those mentioned above, working on human rights”.

Hong Kong government on Tuesday lashed out at the UN committee saying that it strongly objected to the findings.

The government statement said that the committee had “disregarded the explanations and clarifications” made by the city’s delegation during the meeting with the committee members in Macau last month.

The UN committee’s recommendations to review the security law were “not only totally unfounded but also utterly perplexing”, the government added.

“The [Hong Kong] government strongly deplores and resolutely rejects the concluding observations … which insisted on making inaccurate, biased and misleading statements on various aspects of the situation in Hong Kong,” it added.

Recommended

In July last year, the UN Human Rights Committee, which monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, also issued its concluding observations on the situation in Hong Kong.

“The committee underscored the shortcomings of the National Security Law, including the lack of clarity of the term national security and the possibility of transferring cases from Hong Kong to mainland China, which is not a state party to the covenant for investigation, prosecution, trial, and execution of penalties,” vice-chair Christopher Arif Bulkan said at that time.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in