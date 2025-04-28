China and Philippines raise flags on tiny South China Sea sandbank as tensions mount

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China and the Philippines have both raised their flags to counter each other's claims over a tiny sandbank in the South China Sea, potentially starting a new standoff amid escalating tensions in the region.

Pictures show Filipino and Chinese coast guards hoisting their respective national flags on the beach of the disputed Sandy Cay reef, which is part of the Spratly Islands – an area that has emerged as a flashpoint between Beijing and Manila.

The Chinese coast guard said they “dealt with” a situation of Filipino coast guards “illegally boarding” the reef. They claimed six Filipino personnel had landed on the sandbank, prompting Chinese officers to go ashore "to conduct on-site verification and enforcement measures”. They did not specify what measures were taken.

State broadcaster CCTV showed four Chinese officers in black uniforms unfurling the flag on what it said was the disputed Sandy Cay reef.

It said that China “implemented maritime control and exercised sovereign jurisdiction” on the reef and coast guards arrived to "collect video evidence regarding the illegal activities of the Philippine side".

open image in gallery Handout photo taken on 21 March 2024 and released by the Philippine coast guard shows the country’s scientists inspecting Sandy Cay reef ( Philippine Coast Guard via AFP )

The Philippine coast guard countered by raising their flag on Sunday. The National Task Force West Philippine Sea said it found "the illegal presence" of a Chinese coast guard vessel stationed about 914m from one of the sandbanks along with seven Chinese militia vessels.

National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that the Chinese claim of occupation of the reef was fake news, debunking the images shared by Chinese state media.

“The facts on the ground belie their statements,” Mr Malaya said. “It is not to the benefit of any nation if these things are happening, nor it is to the benefit of any nation if such irresponsible announcements and statements are released to the public and to the world”.

open image in gallery ( @CCTV/X )

Mr Malay denounced the Chinese military’s move as “irresponsible”. “We’re here to debunk that and to assure the public we have not lost the Pagasa Cays," he said using the Filipino name for the sandbars,” he said at a press conference.

Philippines Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said the navy sent four teams on rubber boats to the reef as he shared pictures and videos of the operation.

“This operation reflects the unwavering dedication and commitment of the Philippine government to uphold the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

open image in gallery Chinese coast guard ship patrols near Sandy Cay 2 in the South China Sea on Sunday ( National Task Force West Philippine Sea )

The tiny Sandy Cay holds strategic value due to its proximity to Thitu, the largest and most strategically important of the nine islands, reefs, and rocks occupied by Manila in the Spratly archipelago, where Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and China maintain a presence as well.

China has also built artificial islands in the region and equipped them with runways, ports, and missile systems. Sandy Cay is also crucial because its categorisation as rock could give the nation controlling access to the waters around it and the 12-nautical-mile radius would overlap with the Thitu island.