China says those who oppose its efforts to control Taiwan are ‘playing with fire’

China’s foreign minister on Friday ramped up threats against Taiwan and warned countries supporting the self-governed island that they were "playing with fire".

Qin Gang made the remarks at the end of a speech espousing China's contribution to the global economy and the interests of developing nations, in which he repeatedly praised Chinese president Xi Jinping's Global Security Initiative.

At the end of the speech in Shanghai, Mr Qin spoke about what he called the "Taiwan problem", adding that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China.

"The safeguarding of national sovereignty and territorial integrity is beyond reproach," he said.

"The Taiwan problem is at the core of China's core interests. It is not the Chinese mainland, but the Taiwan independence separatist forces and a handful of countries attempting to disrupt the status quo.

"We will never back down in the face of any act that undermines China's sovereignty and security.

"Those who play with fire on the question of Taiwan will burn themselves."

China, which maintains that the island is part of its national territory, has often used the phrase "playing with fire" over the years to warn Taiwan's allies.

Beijing claims Taipei is obliged to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary, and has no right to conduct foreign relations. Taiwan has been self-ruled since it split from the mainland in 1949 following a civil war.

While Taiwan maintains official diplomatic relations with just 13 sovereign nations, it retains robust ties with most major countries, including the US.

"Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of upending the status quo, disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Mr Qin said. "The logic is absurd and the conclusion dangerous."

He added that "fair-minded people can see who is engaged in hegemonic bullying and high-minded practices."

The criticism comes at the heels of Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Beijing responded to Ms Tsai’s visit by launching a three-day “combat readiness patrol” that opened an opportunity for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to practice sealing off the island by blocking sea and air traffic.

The unprecedented war games were intended as a “serious warning” to pro-independence politicians on the self-governing island and their foreign supporters.

China had responded with similar war games, albeit smaller in scale, following former House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August last year.