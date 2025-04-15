China jails researcher for taking germplasm out of country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chinese court has sentenced a researcher to two years in prison for taking plant germplasm out of the country without authorisation, the state security ministry said.

The researcher, identified only by surname Fu, was accused of smuggling a total of 61 germplasm specimens out of China.

The accused, who worked at an agricultural research institute, was also deprived of political rights for a year for “illegally disseminating intelligence to foreign entities", Global Times reported, citing the ministry.

The state media outlet claimed some countries have "continuously sought to steal China’s agricultural germplasm resources through various means, harming the national security and interests”.

Germplasm is a collection of genetic material from plants or animals that is preserved for the purposes of breeding, research, conservation, and agricultural development.

The material is the “chips” of agriculture, closely related to national food security, the ministry said on Monday.

Fu had gone as a visiting scholar to a foreign university where they did not have any ongoing research project, the ministry said. Fu noticed advanced lab equipment at the university and thought of using it for their own domestic research projects.

Fu shared the idea with a mentor, a rice expert surnamed Song, who allegedly encouraged the researcher to bring Chinese wild rice germplasm resources to the university, the ministry said.

“Fully aware that exporting domestic rice seeds without authorisation is prohibited," the ministry claimed, “Fu made three unauthorised trips, transporting four batches totalling 61 samples of China’s rice germplasm resources abroad.”

The samples, including a rare one exclusive to China, were allegedly sent to Song and other “foreign research personnel”.

In 2018, the US sentenced a Chinese scientist to 10 years in a federal prison for conspiring to steal samples of a variety of rice seeds from a Kansas biopharmaceutical research facility.