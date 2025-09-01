Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vladimir Putin claimed on Monday said that the "understandings" he reached with Donald Trump during their summit in Alaska have opened a way to peace in Ukraine.

The Russian leader, who is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) forum in China's Tianjin City, said he would discuss the Alaska meeting with leaders attending the summit.

Mr Putin was seen chatting and laughing with host Xi Jinping and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the summit, before sharing a car ride with Mr Modi to their venue for bilateral talks.

Chinese officials have touted the SCO summit as the largest in the bloc’s history, with around 20 leaders attending from countries across Asia and the Middle East.

Mr Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has made clear his intention not to stop fighting until he has annexed large swathes of the country including the eastern Donbas. He euphemistically referred to the war as a “crisis” in his speech at the SCO.

"We highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," Mr Putin told the forum. "The understandings reached at the recent Russia-US meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal," he added.

He said he had already detailed to Mr Xi on Sunday the outcomes of his talks with the US president Trump, and the work "already underway" to resolve the conflict. "For the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, the root causes of the crisis must be addressed,” he said. Part of the source of the conflict "lies in the ongoing attempts by the West to bring Ukraine into Nato," Mr Putin reiterated. He said the West’s attempts to draw Ukraine into Nato pose a “direct threat to Russia’s security”.

Despite his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Mr Putin later in his speech said his support of UN principles, including respect for the independence of states, was “true and unshakable”.

"Its charter includes the key principles of the supremacy of international law, the right of nations to self-determination, sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for the independence and national interests of each state," he said.

"These principles are true and unshakable to this day. The SCO's activities are built on them."

Mr Trump last week claimed that him and Mr Putin got along during the August summit and suggested the war may continue “a little longer.”

“I don’t know. We got along,” he told The Daily Caller. “You saw it, we’ve had a good relationship over the years, very good, actually. That’s why I really thought we would have this done. I would have loved to have had it done. Maybe they have to fight a little longer. You know, just keep fighting – stupidly, keep fighting.”