Putin says he and Trump came to ‘understanding’ about how to end Ukraine war at Alaska summit
Putin addresses leaders gathered in China for the SCO summit
Vladimir Putin claimed on Monday said that the "understandings" he reached with Donald Trump during their summit in Alaska have opened a way to peace in Ukraine.
The Russian leader, who is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) forum in China's Tianjin City, said he would discuss the Alaska meeting with leaders attending the summit.
Mr Putin was seen chatting and laughing with host Xi Jinping and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the summit, before sharing a car ride with Mr Modi to their venue for bilateral talks.
Chinese officials have touted the SCO summit as the largest in the bloc’s history, with around 20 leaders attending from countries across Asia and the Middle East.
Mr Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has made clear his intention not to stop fighting until he has annexed large swathes of the country including the eastern Donbas. He euphemistically referred to the war as a “crisis” in his speech at the SCO.
"We highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," Mr Putin told the forum. "The understandings reached at the recent Russia-US meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal," he added.
He said he had already detailed to Mr Xi on Sunday the outcomes of his talks with the US president Trump, and the work "already underway" to resolve the conflict. "For the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, the root causes of the crisis must be addressed,” he said. Part of the source of the conflict "lies in the ongoing attempts by the West to bring Ukraine into Nato," Mr Putin reiterated. He said the West’s attempts to draw Ukraine into Nato pose a “direct threat to Russia’s security”.
Despite his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Mr Putin later in his speech said his support of UN principles, including respect for the independence of states, was “true and unshakable”.
"Its charter includes the key principles of the supremacy of international law, the right of nations to self-determination, sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for the independence and national interests of each state," he said.
"These principles are true and unshakable to this day. The SCO's activities are built on them."
Mr Trump last week claimed that him and Mr Putin got along during the August summit and suggested the war may continue “a little longer.”
“I don’t know. We got along,” he told The Daily Caller. “You saw it, we’ve had a good relationship over the years, very good, actually. That’s why I really thought we would have this done. I would have loved to have had it done. Maybe they have to fight a little longer. You know, just keep fighting – stupidly, keep fighting.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments