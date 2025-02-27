Romance scam victim loses £22,000 to AI ‘girlfriend’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man in China lost nearly £22,000 to a dating scam after getting into a “long-distance relationship” with an AI “girlfriend”, state media reported.

The man, identified by his surname Liu, thought he was in a relationship with a girl called Ms Jiao, who interacted with and sent him pictures and videos online. Little did the man from Shanghai city know that Ms Jiao was merely a fictional character being used to dupe him out of his money.

The scammers used generative artificial intelligence to create the fictional persona of Ms Jiao and then convince Mr Liu that the woman needed money to pay medical bills and fund a business, CCTV News reported. They scammed him out of 200,000 yuan, or about £21,722.

A police investigation revealed that the "scammer team” sent Mr Liu “videos and photos that were all created through AI or made by combining multiple images".

They also created fake medical and reports bills to manipulate the victim into believing his “girlfriend” was in urgent need of financial assistance.

“Throughout the process, Mr Liu never met Ms Jiao in person,” the report noted.

AI scams have become a growing global concern, with criminals exploiting the technology to impersonate real individuals or create entirely fictional personas for financial fraud.

There have been many AI romance scams in recent years wherein perpetrators create highly realistic digital personas to exploit victims emotionally and financially.

In January, scammers stole £6,61,508 from a French woman, 53, after convincing her that she was in a romantic relationship with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The scammers used fake messages and AI videos to dupe the woman, leading her to divorce her husband and suffer significant financial loss.

In November last year, a British woman in her 60s was conned out of £19,752 by a scammer posing as a US army colonel named "Mike Murdy" on Tinder. The fraudster used realistic AI videos and images to establish credibility, persuading her to send substantial funds under various pretenses.

In 2023, an Arizona mother reported that scammers had used AI to replicate her daughter's voice in an attempt to extort $1m (£7,90,086) from her.