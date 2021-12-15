Little Red Mansion: Underground sex ring reports spur fresh public anger in China

Chinese netizens criticise authorities after media outlets spotlight ordeal of sex trafficking victims

William Yang
Wednesday 15 December 2021 13:01
Comments
<p>File photo: A drone photo shows an aerial view of Shanghai at night</p>

File photo: A drone photo shows an aerial view of Shanghai at night

(EPA-EFE)

China’s social media platform Weibo has been flooded with posts and articles about an organised crime group that sex trafficked women in Shanghai.

The furor centers around a six-storey building known as “the Little Red Mansion”, a private guest house owned and run by Zhao Fuqiang, who held women as modern-day slaves and forced them to have sex with clients that reportedly included local government officials and business people.

The case first made headlines in China in September 2020, when Zhao and 37 other defendants, including employees of the mansion as well as local officials, were charged with leading and participating in organized crime, rape, prostitution, bribery, and several other crimes, according to the Central News Agency (CNA) in Taiwan.

Zhao was given a death sentence - with a two-year reprieve - while the other defendants received a wide range of jail terms, the CNA reported.

The issue grabbed the public’s attention again this month when several Chinese media outlets published detailed reports about what took place inside the building.

Recommended

One publication detailed the experience of a woman, Chen, who started working for Zhao after she saw an advert for a restaurant job. But she was instead forced to have sex and said she could not escape due to heavy security at the mansion.

Chen finally managed to alert the police but they doubted her story, handling it as a domestic dispute and putting her under house arrest in the mansion, according to an article by Chinese outlet NetEase Media. She said Zhao harvested her eggs against her will and sold them for profit, and that the procedure ultimately left her infertile.

Other articles outlined how Zhao used violence, rape and the threat of blackmail with nude photographs to trap the women under his control and stop them from leaving.

More than a year after the sentences were announced, articles such as these attracted more than 600 million views on Weibo within days, yet they were quickly censored and removed from the social media platform, as well as some comments from users

“The state-run media’s attitude makes me so disappointed,” wrote one netizen.

“They only focus on reporting about the mansion’s luxurious decoration and the erotic scandals while only sparing a few lines to describe the collusion between government and business as well as the perpetrators’ evil deeds,” they added.

Recommended

People on Weibo also criticised the lack of involvement from Chinese authorities.

“Why didn’t the local police find out about the illegal detention and prostitution activities for so many years when it is basically out in the open and at such a large scale?” one user asked.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in