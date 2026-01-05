South Korea’s leader visits China to deepen ties as Japan drifts away

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korean president Lee Jae Myung is set to begin his visit to China as Beijing looks to deepen ties with the neighbouring country amid heightened tensions with Japan.

Mr Lee’s four-day trip is his first to China since taking office in June. It comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and Japan sparked by Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi saying in November that her country could get involved if China moved against Taiwan.

During his visit, Mr Lee will meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for their second meeting in as many months.

Speaking to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV ahead of the trip, Mr Lee said he hoped people would understand his government cared about relations between Beijing and Seoul that were based on mutual respect.

He assured that South Korea respected the One China Policy when it came to Taiwan. Mr Lee also praised Mr Xi as a “truly reliable neighbour”.

Last week, China conducted sweeping military drills around Taiwan in what it said was a warning against separatist and “external interference” forces. The exercises were held after Washington announced a major arms sale to Taipei, prompting Beijing to sanction 20 US companies.

Mr Lee said Seoul’s cooperation with the US, its chief military ally, didn’t mean relations with China should move toward confrontation, CCTV said. He acknowledged, however, that misunderstandings had hindered bilateral relations in the past. “This visit to China aims to minimise or eliminate these past misunderstandings or contradictions, to elevate and develop South Korea-China relations to a new stage,” the new leader added.

Mr Lee’s visit was meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to restore peace on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean officials said.

Seoul and Washington want Beijing to use its influence to convince ally North Korea to return to talks or abandon its nuclear programme.

China is suspected of avoiding fully implementing UN sanctions on North Korea and sending clandestine aid shipments to help the neighbour stay afloat and continue to serve as a bulwark against US influence on the Korean Peninsula.

During Monday’s summit, Mr Lee and Mr Xi are to hold “in-depth talks on substantive ways” to address security and economic issues facing the two countries, South Korea’s national security adviser Wi Sung Lac told a briefing Friday. On Tuesday, Mr Lee is set to meet Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress, and premier Li Qiang.

South Korea would request China play “a constructive role” in efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, Mr Wi said. In their November talks, Mr Lee already asked Mr Xi to make greater efforts to persuade North Korea to return to talks.

South Korea would push for substantial achievements that could benefit citizens in both countries too, Mr Wi said.