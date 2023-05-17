For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Korean football player Son Jun-ho has been detained in northeast China on suspicion of accepting a bribe.

The 31-year-old midfielder who plays in China’s top-tier football league and has appeared for the South Korean national team, was reportedly detained last Friday while he was trying to leave China.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday confirmed that Mr Son was placed in custody "recently" and was under investigation. He provided no other information on the timing or conditions of Mr Son’s detention.

It was earlier reported that Mr Son was in the custody of the Liaoning Public Security Department in connection to a bribery case.

Mr Son had been playing for the Chinese Super League's Shandong Taishan and the bribery allegations concerned alleged match-fixing involving coach Hao Wei.

His detention comes amid the Communist government's crackdown on corruption and match-fixing in Chinese football, the reputation of which has been tainted due to corruption among coaches, team owners, players, referees and government sports officials.

Lim Soo-suk, a South Korean foreign ministry spokesperson, said his government was providing Mr Son with “necessary consular assistance” through the country’s local missions. He did not provide more details on the footballer's situation, citing privacy reasons.

South Korean diplomats will meet with Mr Son "to figure out exactly what kind of charges" he has been detained for, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea’s Son Jun-ho controls the ball during a friendly football match between South Korea and Cameroon in Seoul (AFP via Getty Images)

Beijing has arrested at least four football officials in the past three months on corruption allegations, including former men's national coach Li Tie. The football league only just restarted after being shut down under pandemic restrictions and the teams are in dire financial straits.

That comes despite a pledge by ruling Communist party leader Xi Jinping to invest heavily to turn China into a football superpower. The drive has largely fallen flat, with the men's national team ranked 81st in the world and professional teams relying heavily on high-priced foreign players to draw audiences.

Mr Son has played seven seasons with South Korea’s Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors before joining Shandong Taishan in 2021 on a four-year contract.

He has played for South Korea 18 times, including at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.