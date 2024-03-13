The cancer-causing Chinese food colouring that has sparked an inquest in Taiwan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taiwan's defence ministry has opened an investigation into a China-imported carcinogenic red dye that made its way into the Army Logistics Command.

Sudan Red, a banned yellowish-red lysochrome azo dye, triggered health concerns in Taiwan after being discovered over the past month in spicy seasoning such as chili powder, broth powder, shacha sauce and other products.

The dye has been classified as a Group 3 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The UK among other nations has banned the lipid-soluble "toxic substance" from being used in food products.

The Taipei city government on Monday announced that at least eight downstream manufacturers sold products containing the Sudan Red, which was purchased by the Army Logistics Command's Non-staple Food Supply Center.

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) said the non-staple food procurement units of various army logistics departments were monitoring the situation.

The MND added that it was inspecting and halting the use and sale of ingredients tainted with the substance and carrying out necessary recalls, Taiwan News reported. The ministry said it was also conducting voluntary tests to ensure the health of officers and enlisted personnel.

Premier Chen Chien-jen on Tuesday ordered the removal of all products containing illegal chili powder within a month, pointing out the need to cut off the source and beef up the investigation.

Mr Chen said he had instructed vice premier Cheng Wen-tsan to coordinate with ministries to conduct a thorough investigation into the Sudan Red chili powder row.

The synthetic substance was found in a brand of chili powder imported from China's Henan province in late January. The Yunlin Public Health Bureau on 7 February reported that the brand of chili powder produced by a food manufacturer within Taiwan contained 18 parts per billion (ppb) of Sudan III.

Initial investigation by Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed that raw materials for the contaminated red chili powder were imported by New Taipei-based Bao Hsin Enterprises from China's Henan Sanhe Pharmaceutical, according to the newspaper.

Local health authorities found Sudan Red adulteration in 14 shipments of chili powder imported from China before 11 December last year. Four other shipments imported by Bao Hsin between 9 and 23 February were also found laced with the toxic substance, according to Focus Taiwan.