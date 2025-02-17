Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China has responded angrily after the US appeared to quietly alter its stance on Taiwan during an update to the State Department website.

A change to the department’s fact sheet on Taiwan last week saw the phrase “we do not support Taiwan independence” removed from the document, among other minor tweaks.

Beijing accused the Trump administration of “gravely backpedalling” from Washington’s longstanding position on the issue, which is collectively known as the one China policy. The policy prevents the US from establishing formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan’s democratically-elected government, while aiming to discourage China from taking the island by force.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said with the change the US sent the wrong message to "separatist forces" on the island. "We urge the US to ... stop emboldening and supporting Taiwan independence and avoid further damaging China-US relations and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," Mr Guo said on Monday.

The Taiwan Strait is a narrow waterway that separates the island of Taiwan from China's east coast.

China considers Taiwan a part of its sovereign territory and has not ruled out “reuniting” with it by force if necessary. Taiwan, which split from the mainland in 1949, rejects Beijing's claim saying that only its people can decide their future.

The revisions to the State Department website added a reference to Taiwan's cooperation with a Pentagon technology and semiconductor development project and says the US will support Taiwan's membership in international organisations "where applicable". Despite not having diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the US is one of the Taipei government’s closest de facto allies and the island’s single largest arms supplier.

Beijing regularly denounces any international recognition of Taiwan or contact between Taiwanese and foreign officials, viewing it as encouragement for Taiwan's self-governed status.

The State Department in a statement said it was a "routine" update to its website and that the "fact sheet was updated to inform the general public about our unofficial relationship with Taiwan".

"The United States remains committed to its one China policy," the spokesperson told Reuters, referring to Washington officially taking no position on Taiwan's sovereignty and only acknowledging China's position on the subject. "The United States is committed to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the spokesperson said.

Taiwan's government welcomed the revision.

"The ministry of foreign affairs has noted that the US State Department updated the 'Current State of US-Taiwan Relations' page ... with text that is positive and friendly toward us, reflecting the close and amicable partnership between Taiwan and the United States," it said.

It is not the first time the State Department has removed the phrase. It did so in May 2022 but restored it a few weeks later after a strong protest from China.

It is unclear why the it changed the language again and whether it signals any shift in policy under US president Donald Trump, who returned to the White House last month.