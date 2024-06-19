US risks angering China as it approves $360m weapons sale to Taiwan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The US has approved arms sale worth $360m to Taiwan, a decision that is likely to escalate tensions with China.

The Joe Biden administration will supply Taiwan with hundreds of armed drones, missile equipment, and related support material.

The drone package includes 291 Altius 600M systems, which are unmanned aerial vehicles with warheads, and 720 Switchblades, which function as “extended-range loitering munitions”, the State Department said.

The sale “serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability”, it said.

The weapons package will “help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region”.

The sale comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan president Lai Ching-te ( EPA )

Taiwan’s president last week accused China of seeing the “annexation” and “elimination” of the island as “its great national cause”.

In his inaugural speech in May, Lai Ching-te had urged China to “accept the reality” of Taiwan’s de facto independence.

In response to Mr Lai’s inauguration as president, China conducted significant military exercises around the island.

Beijing has labelled Mr Lai a “dangerous separatist”.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and its position, known as One China policy, is accepted or acknowledged by all but a handful of nations, including the US.

According to the Financial Times, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen that the US was goading Beijing to attack Taiwan.