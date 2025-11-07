The Fujian: China’s new aircraft carrier with an electromagnetic catapult

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China has commissioned its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, now possessing the world's second-largest fleet of such vessels. This expansion, however, still places it significantly behind the US Navy's 11 carriers.

The Fujian officially entered service this week during a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. Its advanced electromagnetic catapult launchers represent a technological leap, enabling the navy to project power across the Pacific and assert influence in disputed areas like the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and South China Sea.

The Fujian is China’s first domestically designed carrier. Its first, the Liaoning, was refurbished from an unfinished Soviet ship that Ukraine inherited and later sold to China, while the second, the Shandong, was built in China based on the Liaoning’s design. All three carriers are named after coastal Chinese provinces.

The country’s three carriers push it past India, the United Kingdom and Italy, which have two each.

The Fujian is China's first aircraft carrier with a catapult launch system, which means it can launch heavy and fully-loaded warplanes including an early-warning and control plane. That allows the carrier to operate against distant targets while far out at sea, since it doesn’t have to rely on land-based reconnaissance aircraft to detect threats. Its planes can also carry more arms and fuel, boosting their range and firepower.

open image in gallery In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's third conventionally powered aircraft carrier, the Fujian, conducts a maiden sea trial on May 7, 2024. (Ding Ziyu/Xinhua via AP, File) ( Xinhua )

The Shandong and Liaoning have an upward sloping ski-jump deck that can only launch fighter jets with lighter loads and cannot handle large support aircraft.

It's also the second carrier in the world with an electromagnetic catapult launch system, after America’s newest carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

America's 11 carriers all have catapult launchers, but the 10 Nimitz-class carriers use a steam system rather than an electromagnetic one.

The steam catapults put more stress on both the aircraft and the ship, requiring more maintenance, and take up more space.

The electromagnetic version operates more efficiently and can also handle a wider range of aircraft, because its launch power can be calibrated to handle both lightweight drones and heavier planes.

These include the KJ-600 early warning and control plane and China's latest J-35 stealth fighter and J-15T heavy fighter.

It lacks one important feature: nuclear power

China's carriers are not nuclear-powered, limiting how long and how far they can sail. Estimates put the Fujian’s operational range at 8,000 to 10,000 nautical miles. America's carriers are nuclear-powered, giving them virtually unlimited range with no need to refuel.

open image in gallery In this undated file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, crew members work on carrier-based aircraft from left, J-15T jet fighter, KJ-600 AWACS and J-35 stealth fighter jet on the flight deck of China's third conventionally powered aircraft carrier, the Fujian as they conduct the electromagnetic catapult-assisted takeoff and arrested landing trainings on the aircraft carrier during a maiden sea trial. (Li Tang/Xinhua via AP, file) ( Xinhua )

China appears to be working on nuclear propulsion for its next-generation carriers, the AP reported last year, but the timetable is unclear. The nation's carrier development is moving in that direction, Zhang Junshe, a researcher at the military's naval research institute, told state broadcaster CCTV in September.

The Fujian is smaller than US carriers

The Fujian has a full-load displacement of more than 80,000 tons, versus the 100,000 tons of America's Nimitz and Ford-class carriers.

China has not disclosed how many planes the Fujian can carry, but experts estimate it is 40 to 60. The U.S. carriers can hold 60 to 70 planes.

The Fujian has two aircraft elevators versus three on the USS Ford, a smaller flight deck and three catapults compared to the Ford's four. Experts say that means the American ship should be able to launch planes more rapidly.

A second Ford-class carrier is expected to be delivered to the U.S. Navy in 2027.