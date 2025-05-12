Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes southwest Tibet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Shigatse in southwestern Tibet on Monday, according to Chinese authorities.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km at 5.11am local time (2111 GMT). China’s Earthquake Administration authorities said emergency services were deployed and that no casualties have been reported so far.

Shigatse lies in the southwestern part of Tibet and is the region’s second-largest city.

Earlier, on 8 May, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted the region.

Monday’s tremor comes just months after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Tingri county – about 240km (149 miles) from Shigatse – in January, killing more than 120 people and injuring more than 180.

The quake in January was felt across Nepal, Bhutan, and India. It was caused by deep tectonic shifts in the Lhasa block, part of the ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 7.1, while the China Earthquake Networks Center measured it at 6.8.

Tibet has experienced multiple massive earthquakes over the past few decades, including a devastating 8.6-magnitude quake in 1950.

According to a study published last year, the Indian tectonic plate – which collided with the Eurasian plate – is now gradually tearing apart beneath Tibet. This phenomenon, known as a “slab tear”, occurs when the upper crust of the Indian plate separates from its denser lower layer, generating considerable seismic activity.

While this deep subterranean rift is unlikely to produce visible surface fractures, it has the potential to geologically divide Tibet into two distinct zones.

Scientists are closely monitoring the region, analysing seismic waves, deep-focus quakes, and gas emissions to better understand the risks posed by this evolving tectonic shift.