More than 45,000 people in earthquake-hit Tibet were moved to shelters as authorities called off search operations to find survivors buried under rubble in the high-altitude environment following a powerful earthquake.

At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 others sustained injuries after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tingri, a rural region with a population of about 60,000 people around 80km north of Mount Everest on Tuesday.

The temblor shook buildings as far away as Nepal and parts of India and Bhutan and destroyed more than 3,600 houses around Tingri, presenting a formidable task to rescuers in an area where the average elevation is more than 4,000m.

open image in gallery Rescue workers conduct search and rescue for survivors ( Xinhua )

Experts say those trapped under the rubble about 48 hours after the quake likely have succumbed to hypothermia, with temperatures dropping as low as minus -18C at night. Power and water remain cut off due to the disaster.

Rescue operations have focused on 27 villages within a 20-km radius of Tingri, according to state-run news agency Xinhua. The area is home to 7,000 people.

Chinese officials on Wednesday ended the search for survivors, saying the focus was shifting to relocating the displaced and treating the injured after pulling 407 people from the rubble.

Around 46,500 people affected by the earthquake have been transferred to 187 resettlement sites in towns surrounding the epicentre, state media reported. Rescue personnel have begun erecting prefabricated houses to replace the tents for the displaced.

open image in gallery Rescue teams work amidst rubble in the aftermath of an earthquake in a location given as Shigatse City, Tibet Autonomous Region ( via REUTERS )

About 1,000 of the earthquake-proof and heated houses are being sent to Tingri and can be erected in about 10 minutes, according to reports. Tents, quilts, stoves and other relief items were being delivered to people whose homes were uninhabitable or unsafe.

State broadcaster CCTV aired video showing workers erecting rows of tents with metal frames and stakes to house survivors. The tents were lined with quilted padding to hold back the cold.

Chinese vice premier Zhang Guoqing, who visited survivors, called for the acceleration of post-disaster reconstruction to ensure they can be safe and warm this winter.

Tributes poured in from Tibet and Nepal for those killed.

open image in gallery Tibetans in Nepal offer prayers at a monastery in memory of those killed in Tuesday’s earthquake ( REUTERS )

Tibetans, many of whom have fled persecution in China, held vigils for the victims in neighboring India and Nepal, both of which have sizeable communities.

About 200 Tibetans lit candles and marched on the two main streets of Dharamshala in north India, chanting prayers and carrying signs saying they stand with the victims and calling for aid to help them.

In the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, about 50 Tibetans chanted prayers at a Buddhist monastery. “We are praying for the souls of the many people who lost their lives in Tibet because of the earthquake yesterday,” Riya Tamang, who runs a shop, told the Associated Press.

An announcement on the Dalai Lama’s website said he would lead a prayer ceremony in memory of the victims on Thursday in Dharamshala.

“We are very clear about the separatist nature and political schemes of the Dalai Lama and remain highly vigilant,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters.

It was the worst earthquake in China since a 6.2-magnitude quake in 2023 killed at least 149 people in a remote northwestern region of the country.

In 2008, an 8-magnitude earthquake hit Sichuan’s Chengdu, claiming the lives of at least 70,000 people, the deadliest quake to hit China since the 1976 Tangshan quake had killed at least 242,000 people.

Additional reporting by agencies.