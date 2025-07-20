Typhoon Wipha: Hong Kong issues highest storm alert after over 200 flights cancelled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hong Kong issued its highest storm warning on Sunday morning as the Chinese city braced for typhoon Wipha.

The typhoon, packing winds of over 167kmph, brought heavy rain and strong wind to the Asian financial hub, forcing the cancellation of more than 200 flights.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised the storm signal to No 10 at 9.20am local time and it was expected to remain at that level for some time.

Hong Kong last raised its No 10 signal in September 2023 when it was pummeled by typhoon Saola.

Wipha is expected to pass the city about 50km to the south with wind speeds of 118kmph, the observatory said, adding hurricane-force wind is affecting the southern areas.

open image in gallery Dark clouds gather as typhoon Wipha moves towards Hong Kong ( AFP via Getty )

All flights scheduled for arrival and departure at the Hong Kong airport were either cancelled or delayed till 6pm local time on Sunday.

Cathay Pacific Airways cancelled all flights to and from Hong Kong between 5am and 6pm. The airline waived ticket change fees and made arrangements for customers to rebook.

Most public transport was suspended on Sunday, including ferries amid high sea swells. The education bureau suspended all special classes and other school events on Sunday.

The government said more than 200 people had headed to public shelters and it had received several reports of fallen trees. Hong Kong Disneyland and other amusement parks were also closed.

open image in gallery A man struggles while walking against strong wind as typhoon Wipha approaches in Hong Kong, China, on 20 July 2025 ( REUTERS )

Wipha, which reached typhoon strength overnight, was headed towards Macau and the neighboring Chinese city of Zhuhai. It is forecast to make landfall late Sunday and continue moving west, reaching Vietnam later this week.

In southern China, the typhoon prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people and cancellation of flights. The China Meteorological Administration issued its second highest level of typhoon warning, expecting Wipha to make a landfall.

Wipha, a Thai name, passed over the Philippines at tropical storm strength and drenched parts of Taiwan on Saturday. In the Philippines, the storm intensified seasonal monsoon rains, leaving at least a villager dead in floodwaters in northern Cagayan province.