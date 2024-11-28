Uniqlo boss says retailer does not use Xinjiang cotton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo does not use cotton from the Xinjiang region in northwest China, the company's boss said.

Fast Retailing's chief executive Tadashi Yanai broke his silence on the supply of fabric for his brand's clothing for the first time amid allegations of human rights violations in the supply chain and concerns over forced labour in Xinjiang, which produces some of the world’s best cotton.

Companies that buy clothing, cotton, tomatoes and other goods from Xinjiang have come under pressure from Western consumers over the alleged genocide of the minority Uyghurs and Hui Muslims under the Xi Jinping administration over the past decade.

Beijing has routinely denied allegations of “crimes against humanity”, calling them the “lie of the century”.

open image in gallery People walk outside Uniqlo store in Warsaw ( REUTERS )

The violations have prompted Western nations, led by the US, to impose tough regulations on the import of goods from Xinjiang in 2022. Several global brands, such as H&M, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas have faced backlash in China for removing products using Xinjiang cotton from their shelves expressing concern for the alleged use of forced labour.

Uniqlo, which has 2,500 stores worldwide, had remained neutral "between the US and China" over the Xinjiang row to keep the business floating in the Asian country with the second-largest population in the world.

"We’re not using [cotton from Xinjiang]," Mr Yanai told BBC in Tokyo. "By mentioning which cotton we’re using ... actually, it gets too political if I say anymore so let's stop here," he said without adding further details.

A US federal report published in 2022 estimated that cotton from Xinjiang accounted for roughly 87 per cent of China’s production and 23 per cent of the global supply in 2020 and 2021.

Mr Yanai said Uniqlo "was not a known brand globally" and China and the Asian subcontinent were still the brand's biggest market. In November this year, he told the Associated Press that "there is more potential for growth in Europe and the US, as well as China and India, given the 1.4 billion population in each country”.

open image in gallery File: An SAIC Volkswagen plant is seen in the outskirts of Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, 22 April 2021 ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He told the BBC that there were only 900 to 1000 stores for China's mammoth population. "I think we can increase that to 3,000,”

Uniqlo's parent company Fast Retailing had earlier in 2021 claimed that the company does not use any materials linked to human rights violations.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen on Wednesday said it will sell all its operations in China's Xinjiang after years of mounting pressure to abandon its presence in the region. The carmaker announced the decision at the same time as saying it would extend its partnership with Chinese partner SAIC by a decade to 2040.

Rights groups hailed Volkswagen's decision to exit Xinjiang as a "positive step, albeit long overdue".

"Car companies should map their supply chains and disengage from any supplier sourcing material directly or indirectly from Xinjiang,” said Jim Wormington, senior researcher and advocate in the Economic Justice and Rights Division at Human Rights Watch.