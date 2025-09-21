US lawmakers in rare China visit push for military dialogue to mend strained ties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers pushed for more military-to-military dialogue in a meeting on Sunday with China's premier Li Qiang, a rare congressional visit since the bilateral relations soured.

The last trip by a group of senators was in 2023 and Sunday's delegation was the first from the House of Representatives to visit Beijing since 2019.

Mr Li welcomed the delegates led by Representative Adam Smith and called it an “icebreaking trip that will further the ties between the two countries”.

“It is important for our two countries to have more exchanges and cooperation, this is not only good for our two countries but also of great significance to the world,” Mr Li said.

Mr Smith, a Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said both sides were in agreement on the overarching aim of the visit.

"Certainly, trade and economy is on the top of the list,” he said in opening remarks, adding that they were also “very focused on our military-to-military conversations”.

“As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I’m deeply concerned that our two militaries don’t communicate more.”

The delegation also included Michael Baumgartner, a Republican member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Ro Khanna and Chrissy Houlahan, both Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee.

The lawmakers are in China until Thursday.

US-China relations have taken a downturn since president Donald Trump's first term and have been hobbled by trade tensions, the status of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, Beijing's support for Russia and China's vast claims in the disputed South China Sea.

“China and the US are the two most powerful and influential countries in the world, it’s really important that we get along, and we find a way to peacefully coexist in the world," Mr Smith said. "I really welcome your remarks about wanting to build and strengthen that relationship.”

Mr Trump said he would meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a regional summit taking place at the end of October in South Korea and visit China in the “early part of next year”, following a lengthy phone call between the two on Friday.