China’s new foreign minister who replaced “missing” politician Qin Gang issued his first comments after taking charge, amid speculation about the fate of his predecessor.

Wang Yi’s reappointment on Monday came about as he replaced Mr Qin who was last seen in public on 25 June and has remained absent without any official explanation about his status from Beijing.

The Chinese foreign ministry will deepen partnerships with other countries and actively participate in reform of global governance and "resolutely safeguard the sovereignty, security, development and interests" of China, Mr Wang said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website on Friday.

Mr Qin was known as the country’s “wolf warrior” diplomat serving the autocratic regime and a close aide of Xi Jinping, who rose up quickly from his position of being the same ministry’s spokesperson to its minister within a matter of 17 years.

His disappearance has not only raised concerns about transparency in the Chinese government but also about decision-making in Xi Jinping’s administration. Officials have only stated Mr Qin is off work for unspecified health reasons but did not elaborate.

The foreign ministry had removed articles about Mr Qin’s diplomatic engagements this week when Mr Wang was reappointed, adding to the furore about his role in the administration and speculations surrounding his exit from the ministry.

However, the articles about his latest activities as foreign minister were restored on Friday morning, with the last report from 25 June mentioning his meeting with Vietnamese counterpart in Beijing. The articles have been restored without any explanation.

Mr Wang, who was also Mr Qin’s predecessor and now his successor in the ministry, will perform his role of stop gap position in Beijing’s communication with several allies at the time war in Ukraine is picking pace after a slow counteroffensive in summer.

With the veteran diplomat’s entry back into the ministry, China is looking to maintain steady diplomatic ties ahead of the meeting of national security advisers of the Brics nations in Johannesburg this week.

He also held the foreign minister’s post from 2013-2022. He is also director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

Analysts said that as the prominent Chinese face of diplomacy, Mr Wang will likely prioritise stability of US-China ties after months of hostility and keep Mr Xi’s possible visit to the US this November on track.

On Wednesday, he met with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara and also met president Tayyip Erdogan, as he jumped into the role marking his first foreign trip since being appointed.

Discussions between Mr Wang and Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan included the latest situation in Ukraine as well as the global financial system, the Turkish foreign ministry source said.

The leaders also spoke on the development of economic and trade relations between Turkey and China, the Turkish foreign ministry source said.

Their discussions included “harmonisation of the initiatives of (China’s) Belt and Road and Middle Corridor”, as well as nuclear energy, agriculture and civil aviation, the source added.