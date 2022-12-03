Xi Jinping blames China’s Covid protests on ‘frustrated students’, report says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chinese president Xi Jinping has blamed ongoing protests against strict Covid restrictions in the country on “frustrated students”, according to a report.

His comments came during a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday between Mr Xi and European Council president Charles Michel, reported the South China Morning Post newspaper.

In the meeting, Mr Michel “pleaded for use of vaccines and then raised the question of China’s measures and government measures,” a senior EU official was quoted as saying.

“And the response we got from the president was explaining why there was protests, claiming that after three years of Covid he had an issue because people were frustrated. It was mainly students, or teenagers in university,” they added.

While the Xi administration has not openly commented on the ongoing protests in the country, the president’s remarks in the interaction are reportedly his first on the agitation.

A second official said the Chinese leadership will try to push vaccinations in response to the protests.

A man walks his dog past a Covid testing station in Beijing on 2 December as more cities eased restrictions (AP)

“My sense was that this [exchange] was something that was informative. I had a feeling that China would on its side be increasingly looking to incentivise its citizens to be vaccinated, to follow a tiny bit the European experience,” the second official said.

Protests have swept China since 26 November against the Communist leadership’s strict pandemic controls and lockdowns that have kept hundreds of thousands in quarantine as the country continues to pursue its “zero-Covid” policy.

The protests have also morphed into demands for a change in the country’s leadership, with many asking Mr Xi to stand down.

On Thursday, several restrictions were eased across the country with several districts lifting lockdown measures in what is seen to be moves towards softening the severe restrictions after three years and trying to make its policy more targeted.

Several cities have rolled back PCR testing and called for the use of rapid antigen testing.

In Beijing, hospitals were asked not to turn back patients if they don’t have a negative PCR test.

Patients can instead take an antigen test.

Children under three years old have also been exempted from PCR tests.

On Saturday, the southern city of Shenzhen announced it would no longer require people to show a negative Covid test result to use public transport or enter parks, following similar moves by Chengdu and Tianjin, reported Reuters.

Officials in Guangzhou, where protesters scuffled with police who wore hazmat suits and marched in file to stop the demonstrators, eased restrictions on Wednesday.

“The uplifted mood isn’t universal,” a Guangzhou-based diplomat was quoted as saying to Reuters.

“Although a lot of people are enjoying new-found freedom, it’s worth noting that there are still hundreds of high-risk zones that are locked down throughout the city.”