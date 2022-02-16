Chinese president Xi Jinping has directed authorities in Hong Kong to ensure that their top priority is to ensure ways to stabilise the pandemic amid surging cases of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant of the disease.

Mr Xi, in his capacity as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, issued instructions to Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam through his vice premier Han Zheng, according to local newspapers. He asked Mr Zheng to communicate to Ms Lam his “concern about the pandemic situation in the city and his care for Hong Kong residents”.

Mr Xi said that the local government “must mobilise all power and resources to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of the Hong Kong people and ensure the stability of the society”.

Mr Zheng underlined to Ms Lam that the city government “should earnestly assume the main responsibility, and regard the rapid stabilisation and control of the epidemic as the current overriding task”.

In addition, Chinese government agencies and neighbouring Guangdong province have been directed to help Hong Kong with medical resources such as rapid antigen tests and isolation facilities. Guangdong’s party committee and the provincial government have also held a meeting to plan how to help the city with supplies, reported South China Morning Post.

A working group led by the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the National Health Commission will also be set up to coordinate efforts along with authorities and experts in Beijing.

Hong Kong has also been asked to stick to China’s “zero Covid” policy, which includes mass testing and total lockdowns.

The directives came as the city recorded 4,285 new Covid cases, taking the total infections to 30,955 with 234 deaths. The daily cases are more than 20 times the level at the start of February.

Health officials also reported 7,000 preliminary-positive infections.

In a statement, Ms Lam said: “The rapid development of the pandemic has put Hong Kong in an extremely severe situation. The situation has also greatly exceeded the Hong Kong government’s ability to respond.”

“At this critical moment, we must give full play to the advantages of ‘one country, two systems’. Regarding this, I have submitted a report to the central government and put forward specific requests for assistance as soon as possible.”

The city government has already enforced strict restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than two households.

Mr Xi’s message to Ms Lam came after he “fully acknowledged” the Hong Kong government for handling the pandemic. In comparison to Hong Kong’s ongoing Covid surge, mainland China reported only 80 new cases on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by agencies