For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Xi Jinping has returned to power for a third term as China’s president and leader of its Communist Party, an unprecedented but widely expected move following the week-long party congress in Beijing.

The Chinese leader, who has ruled the country since 2012, will now be the party’s general secretary for another five-year term, having amended the Communist Party’s constitution to remove a rule preventing the leader from serving more than 10 years.

Sunday’s announcement confirms Mr Xi’s status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

The Communist Party congress, which sets out the agenda for the country for the next five years, came to a close on Saturday with confirmation that several key members of the all-important Standing Committee politburo would not be staying on.

And on Sunday, Mr Xi revealed the new line-up of the Standing Committee in front of reporters at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The new seven-member Standing Committee, Mr Xi’s inner circle of power, is dominated by his close allies after premier Li Keqiang, the number two leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership on Saturday.

Mr Xi announced Li Qiang, a former Shanghai party secretary who is no relation to Li Keqiang, was the number two member and Zhao Leji, a member of the previous committee, was promoted to number three.

Mr Li was due to step down as premier by March, at the end of his second five-year term, but he would have been eligible under China’s age restrictions to serve another five years on the Standing Committee.

The 67-year-old premier was appointed in 2013 and has a background as a liberal economist. He was close to China’s previous president Hu Jintao, but is not viewed as having particularly friendly or long-standing relations with Mr Xi.

Another video showed the 79-year-old Mr Hu being unexpectedly led out of the closing ceremony by party aides, with the former president visibly reluctant to leave and seen sharing words with both Mr Xi and Mr Li on his way out.

Later, state news agency Xinhua claimed that the veteran Chinese leader had not been feeling well.

The grand political event was dominated by the leadership changes but had also been expected to announce initiatives to reverse the slump of the Covid-hit economy and alterations to China’s harsh “zero-Covid” strategy, that has adversely impacted businesses and locked down whole cities.

However, no such changes or policies were announced for watching businessmen, investors and Chinese citizens at large.

Political commentators are calling the new Standing Committee line up “Maximum Xi”, saying appointments to key roles have prioritised loyalty to the Chinese leader over adeptness for the position.

“The party congress has reaffirmed Xi’s decisive role in ruling the Communist Party, marking a continued shift away from collective leadership of party elites toward a personalised dictatorship,” said Chris Miller, professor at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

He added that the landmark twice-a-decade event “appears to have confirmed the downgrading of economic growth as a key party goal, relative to other agenda items such as zero-Covid and the party’s political and ideological control”.