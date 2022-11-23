Huge protests break out over conditions at world’s biggest iPhone factory in China

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Massive protests broke out at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou in central China, according to several videos and images shared on Chinese social media Weibo and on Twitter.

Hundreds of workers can be seen marching on a road with some being confronted by the riot police. Many workers complained of bad work conditions, including the terrible food they had been provided and some said that their long due bonuses had not been paid as was promised to them by the management.

The Zhengzhou plant is the world’s largest iPhone factory with some 200,000 workers.

Videos shared on Weibo and Twitter also showed workers getting beaten up and detained over their issues with the contract.

This comes as China imposed several Covid-19 restrictions in the wake of a rising number of positive cases across the country. Earlier this week, authorities reported several Covid-19 deaths, for the first time in six months.

Protesters from the factory can also be seen spraying the police with fire extinguishing foam in the videos shared on social media.

The factory operator, Foxconn Technology Group, said earlier it was using “closed-loop management”, which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact.

The protests follow a walk-out last month by thousands of employees over complaints about inadequate anti-virus protection and a lack of help for co-workers who fell ill, according to the Associated Press.

The city government suspended access to an industrial zone that surrounds the factory, which Foxconn has said employs 200,000 people.

This isn’t the first time the workers of the Foxconn factory have staged a massive protest. Last month, Foxconn workers left the factory en masse to avoid Covid-19 curbs.

The videos from the time showed them carrying bags of belongings and leaving by foot, with some volunteers leaving food and water on the streets for the workers.

According to AFP, one video taken from a livestream of the protests showed dozens of workers at night shouting, “Defend our rights! Defend our rights!” as they confronted a row of police officers and a police vehicle with flashing lights.

Meanwhile, in China, the topic of Foxconn workers’ protests has been restricted on Weibo, according to editor-in-chief of What’s On Weibo Manya Koetse. She wrote on Twitter: “As the topic is restricted on Weibo, some wonder if they were shooting a movie there.”

In another tweet, she wrote: “Censorship and self-censorship makes it hard to find out exactly what’s going on.”