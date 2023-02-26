Two charged with murder after model’s dismembered body parts found in fridge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been charged with murder after police discovered the dismembered body parts of a missing model at a rented house.

Police in Hong Kong launched a murder probe after the legs of Abby Choi were found in a fridge at the property on Friday.

Ms Choi’s former father-in-law and his eldest son are accused of her murder, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Her former mother-in-law has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Authorities arrested Ms Choi’s ex-husband on Saturday, but no charges have been brought against the 28-year-old.

Officers made the grim discovery after breaking into a house in the village of Lung Mei Village in Tai Po, a suburban part of Hong Kong close to the border with mainland China.

They also found the victim’s identity card, credit cards and other items, Superintendent Alan Chung told reporters on Saturday.

“Police also have found that the flat was arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously,” he explained.

“Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat,” he said.

Human tissue was also discovered, Mr Chung said, but police were unable to locate the victim’s head, torso or hands at the scene.

Ms Choi had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with others, Mr Chung said, adding that “some people” were unhappy with how she handled her financial assets.

The model, who was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, was the cover star of the latest edition of L’Officiel Monaco magazine.

Ms Choi had more than 80,000 followers on Instagram.

With additional reporting from the Associated Press